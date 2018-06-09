Free major events on offer in south of Sheffield

The Low Edges Festival in August is just one of the highlights of free events organised by the South of Sheffield Events group in 2018.

Group chairman, Stephen Rich, said three events would be held at the Transport Ground, Greenhill Main Road, Meadowhead including the Solstice Family Evening on June 23, 5pm to 10pm, with a huge fenced off bonfire, stalls including hot food stalls.

It would alsom include a stage with live music by artists Steve Delaney and Paul Cooper, a Farras Funfair and a licensed bar.

Also at Meadowhead on July 29, noon to 5pm, there will be the Galloping Acrobatic Horse Show from Wales, featuring Escafeld re-enactment/living history all day, a DJ and music and dance area and various stalls.

In addition there will be the Farras Funfair, a bar and hot food area, and parking area.

The final big day at Meadowhead will be a gigantic free entry pyrotechnic firework display on Friday, November 2, 6pm to 10pm.

This will include a huge bonfire, DJ and music area, Farras Funfair and a licensed bar.

Finally the Lowedges Festival will take place on August 12, noon to 5pm, at Greehill Park, Low Edges.

The festival is run by the Greenhill/Bradway TARA and Friends of Greenhill Park and includes a dog show, eight free funfair rides for under-eights, 150 stalls, an indoor craft area and 500 classic cars and bikes on show.

In addition there will be a farmers’ market, teddy bear parachute area, funfair, 120 ft reggae music marque with reggae bands and much more.

Co-organiser Stephen Rich said: “All these events are free and we are able to put them on due to a generous £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Awards For All Fund.”

He added: “The events are always popular with the Low Edges Festival attracting around 10,000 to 15,000 visitors. The classic car and bike show at Low Edges festival will also be the biggest in the Sheffield area. I urge as many people as possible to visit us at any of our free events throughout the year. They are always well attended and people always have lots of fun at them.

“These events are only made possible due to the hard work of the various volunteer groups in the area.”