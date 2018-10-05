Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft announces Doncaster Dome date

Singer songwriter Richard Ashcroft has announced a date at Doncaster Dome as part of a nationwide UK and Ireland tour.

The former frontman of The Verve will come to town on May 1.

The nationwide tour will culminate with a performance at the London Olympia, the first performance at the historic venue since Primal Scream eight years ago.

Fans that pre-order the album from the official artist store at this link – https://ra.lnk.to/NaturalRebelWE - before or during the presell period will receive exclusive pre-sale access to the UK tour dates.

Pre-sale tickets are available on Wednesday 10 October from 9:30am.

Pre-ordering provides access to the pre-sale and is not a guarantee of tickets.

General sale tickets are available on Friday 12 October from 9:30am.

The singer releases his fifth solo studio album Natural Rebel on October 19.

Featuring ten new songs, all of which were written by Ashcroft, Natural Rebel was produced by the singer-songwriter alongside Jon Kelly and Emre Ramazanoglu.

General Sale ticket link: http://gigst.rs/RA