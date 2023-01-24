These are the nine takeaways and restaurants in South Yorkshire that received five stars from the Food Standards Agency in their last inspection.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has awarded all nine of these takeaways and restaurants in Sheffield, Rotherham, and Barnsley five-star ratings following its recent inspection. The highest rating, five stars, indicates extremely high hygiene standards that fully abide by the law.

From swanky restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors will visit any premise in the area that prepares, provides or distributes food and report their findings to the FSA. Every few years, the inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then give the premises a rating from 0 to 5.

The food ratings are broken down into the following categories:

5 – hygiene standards are very good;

4 – hygiene standards are good;

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;

2 – some improvement is necessary;

1 – major improvement is necessary;

0 – urgent improvement is required.

If a restaurant or cafe has had a poor review, they do not need to display the rating but are encouraged to do so by the FSA.

Food hygiene ratings in Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham

The Star has dived into the latest FSA data to see how local restaurants and takeaways performed last month. Here we reveal the Sheffield, Barnsley, and Rotherham restaurants and takeaways which were given top marks in December 2022.

Dumpling City

Location: 53 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield S8 0RL

Inspection date: December 16, 2022

Four Corners Canteen

Location: 150 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield S7 1FH

Inspection date: December 19, 2022

The Little Mesters Cafe

Location: 5 Waverley Road, Sheffield S9 4PJ

Inspection date: December 1, 2022

The Marmalade Hut Ltd

Location: Unit 6, Fern Court, Sunnyside, Rotherham S66 3XJ

Inspection date: December 12, 2022

Imperial Chinese Take-Away

Location: 70 Summer Lane, Barnsley, S70 2NN

Inspection date: December 19, 2022

Jeanie’s at Potteries Court Potteries Court

Location: Queen Street, Swinton, Mexborough S64 8LW

Inspection date: December 6, 2022

Golden Pizza

Location: 53 Wales Road, Kiveton Park, Sheffield S26 6RA

Inspection date: December 5, 2022

Subz

Location: 80 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Rotherham S25 2PS

Inspection date: December 14, 2022

Rainbow Cafe

Location: 57 Green Arbour Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham S66 9DD