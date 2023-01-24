The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has awarded all nine of these takeaways and restaurants in Sheffield, Rotherham, and Barnsley five-star ratings following its recent inspection. The highest rating, five stars, indicates extremely high hygiene standards that fully abide by the law.
From swanky restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors will visit any premise in the area that prepares, provides or distributes food and report their findings to the FSA. Every few years, the inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then give the premises a rating from 0 to 5.
The food ratings are broken down into the following categories:
5 – hygiene standards are very good;
4 – hygiene standards are good;
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory;
2 – some improvement is necessary;
1 – major improvement is necessary;
0 – urgent improvement is required.
If a restaurant or cafe has had a poor review, they do not need to display the rating but are encouraged to do so by the FSA.
The Star has dived into the latest FSA data to see how local restaurants and takeaways performed last month. Here we reveal the Sheffield, Barnsley, and Rotherham restaurants and takeaways which were given top marks in December 2022.
- Dumpling City
Location: 53 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield S8 0RL
Inspection date: December 16, 2022
- Four Corners Canteen
Location: 150 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield S7 1FH
Inspection date: December 19, 2022
- The Little Mesters Cafe
Location: 5 Waverley Road, Sheffield S9 4PJ
Inspection date: December 1, 2022
- The Marmalade Hut Ltd
Location: Unit 6, Fern Court, Sunnyside, Rotherham S66 3XJ
Inspection date: December 12, 2022
- Imperial Chinese Take-Away
Location: 70 Summer Lane, Barnsley, S70 2NN
Inspection date: December 19, 2022
- Jeanie’s at Potteries Court Potteries Court
Location: Queen Street, Swinton, Mexborough S64 8LW
Inspection date: December 6, 2022
- Golden Pizza
Location: 53 Wales Road, Kiveton Park, Sheffield S26 6RA
Inspection date: December 5, 2022
- Subz
Location: 80 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Rotherham S25 2PS
Inspection date: December 14, 2022
- Rainbow Cafe
Location: 57 Green Arbour Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham S66 9DD
Inspection date: December 13, 2022