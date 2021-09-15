Yorkshire's first chocolate festival to be held in Sheffield next month

Taking place at Sheffield’s historic Kelham Island Museum on October 24, the Roundabout Yorkshire Chocolate Festival promises to be the perfect event for chocolate lovers, bringing together live music, workshops and over 50 stalls featuring all things chocolate.

Laura Wardell, an Usborne Independent Organiser selling a range of books from Usborne is another of the stall holders and festival-goers will be able to pick up books including The Story of Chocolate from her.

Primary school teacher Laura, who lives in Laughton Common near Dinnington, is already supporting Roundabout, the South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity, with her Community Book Pledge, raising money and supplying books for the young people Roundabout supports.

The Roundabout Yorkshire Chocolate Festival will be held at Kelham Island Museum next month. Picture: Joe Horner, Kelham Island Museum

She said: “As part of my Book Pledge, I have been running a fundraising raffle, which has been very generously supported by local businesses and will raise money to provide books for Roundabout."

“And I’m very excited to be taking part in the Chocolate Festival too and I’ll have a great selection of Usborne books on display.

“As a primary school and the mother of two small children, I was drawn straight away to Roundabout and the work it is doing with young people.

Roundabout Laura Wardell

“Books are essential and vital when you have children and I am very pleased that I am going to be able to supply Roundabout with some of our titles.”