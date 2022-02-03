You will usually find a Yorkshire Pudding with roast beef, crispy potatoes and hot gravy, but many people have revealed they also enjoy the baked batter delights as a sugary treat.

Twitter and Instagram users were asked in a poll by Sheffield-based restaurant The Furnace whether they prefer Yorkshire puddings as part of a traditional savoury dish or as a dessert with sweet toppings, and the reaction is divided.

Despite some people declaring their love for the sweet Yorkshire pudding, the savoury option took the victory by a massive 91%, with one responder commenting, “get away with the caramel sauce, that’s sacrilege!”

The Furnace restaurant has launched two special dishes that will run exclusively on Yorkshire Pudding Day

However, some die-hard Yorkie fans admitted they often load the fluffy treats up with anything from custard and cornflakes to Golden Syrup.

One foodie even suggested Yorkshire puddings should be enjoyed both ways, saying, “savoury for main, sweet for dessert."

In response to the poll, the restaurant has launched two special dishes that will run exclusively on Yorkshire Pudding Day on Sunday, February 6.

The savoury option will allow customers to indulge in a Yorkshire pudding served the traditional way, alongside roast sirloin of beef and Henderson’s gravy accompanied with roast potatoes, glazed carrot and Tenderstem broccoli.

For dessert, those with a sweet tooth can opt for a twist on the classic baked side dish with a s’mores Yorkshire pudding filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate and peanut sauce, toasted marshmallows and Biscoff crumb.

The Furnace head chef Guy Greaves, who invented the two dishes, said: “Many people have fond memories dating back to their childhood of eating Yorkshire puddings as a sweet treat with their grandparents.

“It’s been a difficult couple of years for everyone, so it’s nice to lean into nostalgia, perhaps thinking of simpler times spent with loved ones.

"It’s amazing how certain tastes can bring back vivid memories, and Yorkshire puddings are the epitome of comfort food.”

The specials are on offer during lunch and dinner sittings and are priced at £15.95 for the savoury main course and £5.25 for the sweet dessert.