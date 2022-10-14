Bullion will be bringing the authentic taste of luxury to youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s Yorkshire Chocolate Festival this October. The Yorkshire Chocolate Festival comes to Magna Science Adventure Centre on Saturday, October 15, bringing together live music, workshops and over 50 stalls featuring all things chocolate.

One of the main exhibitors is the team from Sheffield craft chocolate makers Bullion, the only bean-to-bar chocolate maker in Yorkshire. Max Scotford founded Bullion in 2016 as a one-man operation and has since grown the business to 11 people.

When is the Yorkshire Chocolate Festival and what will be happening there?

He said: “Being able to have an outlet like the Yorkshire Chocolate Festival right on our doorstep and to be able to tell people about the chocolate we make is super exciting for us. We are the first in Yorkshire to make our product in this craft chocolate way, following in the footsteps of industries such as craft coffee and craft beer.

“At the festival, we’ll be providing sampling sessions and bean-to-bar talks to tell people about what we do – I think it's just a nice chance for people in the area to celebrate chocolate and support a great cause. It’s great that in the historic home of steel, instead of having liquid steel we're going to have liquid chocolate! Sheffield is known as the city of makers so it's a nice thing for us to do and it's really good for the city to carry on crafting things.”