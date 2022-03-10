Yorkshire Chocolate Festival serving up dozens of stalls full of sweet treats coming to Sheffield

Around 70 chocolate makers from across the north took part in the first Yorkshire Chocolate Festival at Kelham Island in October 2021, with a sell-out crowd enjoying live music and a range of chocolate workshops throughout a day of tasty indulgence.

And by the time the last bar of chocolate had been sold and the last mug of hot chocolate had been drunk, the festival had raised an incredible £15,000 for Roundabout, the charity that supports young people aged 16 to 25 in South Yorkshire who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Chocolate Festival is due to return to Sheffield.

Now organisers have confirmed that the festival will be back on Saturday, October 15 - but due to popular demand, they have moved the event to the bigger Magna Science Adventure Centre at Templeborough, near Meadowhall.

Event organiser Emily Bush said: “We were delighted with the way the first Yorkshire Chocolate Festival went and are really excited to be able to say that our 2022 event will be so big that we simply had to find a larger space to accommodate everything we have planned.

“We are again looking for a variety of stalls that are all somehow linked to chocolate or sweet treats.

“From brownies and doughnuts to hot chocolate mugs and wax melts, there will be something for everyone!

“We are looking to hear from the region’s finest chocolatiers and makers - both those who took part in 2021 and the many more who will want to be part of the north’s biggest celebration of all things chocolate.

“Please do contact us as soon as possible if you are interested in applying for a stall as we know from the success of last year’s event that demand is going to be high.”