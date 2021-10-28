When and where are are the English AeroPress Championships taking place?

Hundreds of specatators are expected to attend the championships, which are set to be held in the Steel City for the first time at Peddler Warehouse on Burton Road, Neepsend from 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 3.

What is an AeroPress?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Aeropress is a piston-style brewer that forces coffee through a thin paper filter directly into a cup.

An AeroPress is a piston-style brewer which forces coffee through a thin paper filter directly into a cup, and is popular with coffee enthusiasts from around the world.

Those taking part in the competition, which is being hosted by Sheffield Coffee Festival, will compete against the best AeroPress makers in the country, and the winner will go on to participate in the World AeroPress Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield Coffee Festival said: “People from all over England are competing for the trophies and chance to represent the country at the World Champs...The World AeroPress Championships now has 120 regional and national events taking place in over 60 countries. Each season now sees more than 3,000 competitors getting involved, and yet, despite its size, the competition remains fun, inclusive, and light-hearted.”

“The English heats are being hosted by Sheffield Coffee Festival, and will take place at Peddler Warehouse. There will be fun stalls including Plant-based tie dye events, AeroPress Beer Pong, with lots of treats, coffee, and booze too. There will also be talks from renowned industry professionals on sustainability and carbon negativity. Prizes go to best Halloween Costume too,” added the spokesperson.

The English AeroPress Championships will take place at Peddler Warehouse in Neepsend from 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 3

Where can I buy tickets from?