How do you like your gin and tonic?

World Gin Day: Here are nine of the best gin bars in Sheffield

With World Gin Day on the way on June 11, why not treat yourself to a night in one of Sheffield’s wonderful gin bars?

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:11 pm

Sheffield has some excellent gin bars to offer – according to Google Reviews, these are the best. Do you agree?

1. The Gin Bar at Vintedge

The Gin Bar at Vintedge, 444 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FR. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 169 Google Reviews). "Very friendly staff, comfortable and welcoming atmosphere. Epic cocktails!"

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar

Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar, 2a Ecclesfield Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35 1TE. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 72 Google Reviews). "Amazing atmosphere, excellent bar staff, really enjoyed our night here."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Trippets Lounge Bar

Trippets Lounge Bar, 89 Trippet Lane, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 4EL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 264 Google Reviews). "Fabulous wine/gin bar with live music. Very welcoming and friendly atmosphere. Amazing selection of gins. Great food."

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. The Botanist Bar & Restaurant

The Botanist Bar & Restaurant, Leopold Square, Unit 5A and 5B, Sheffield, S1 2JG. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 1,704 Google Reviews). "Superbly decorated place. Amazing range of international beers and gins."

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3