In celebration, we took a look at 10 of the best chocolate shops in Sheffield where you can get your sweet fix and pay homage to the national holiday. Will you be honouring the day with some chocolate?
1. Anise
Small independent shop selling Belgian chocolates with a range of flavours. Located at 467 Glossop Rd, Sheffield S10 2QE. Open 9am-5pm everyday, and 10am-4pm on Sundays.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Sorrel's Cocoa Bakery
An independent chocolate shop and bakery, offering chocolate bars and shards, as well as topped and stuffed slabs and boxes of baked goods like brownies. Located at 158 Crookes Rd, Sheffield S10 1UH. Open 9.30am-4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday and 9.30am-2.30pm on Sundays.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Bullion Chocolate Factory and All-Day Cafe Bar
Unique craft chocolatier, working with small farmers to produce individual chocolates, with a range of bars available as well as baked goods. Located at Cutlery Works, 73-101, Neepsend Ln, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8AT. Open 12pm-10pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm-11pm on Fridays,10am-11pm on Saturdays and 10am-9pm on Sundays.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Button & Bar
Small independent shop selling Belgian chocolates and a selection of cards and gifts. Located at 68A Brookhouse Hill, Sheffield S10 3TB. Open 10am-4.30pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am-3pm on Saturdays.
Photo: Google Maps