Work begins on new waterside cafe and events space at Rother Valley Country Park

Works have officially begun to build a new cafe at Rother Valley Country Park, with ground now broken on the project.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) secured £7.4m in government funding for the project to improve facilities at the park, which sees around 750,000 visitors per year.

When complete, Rother Valley will benefit from a waterfront development, housing a new 150-seater cafe and indoor function space with views over the lake.

It will be sited in the area currently used by Firbeck Sailing Club, which will be relocated to the existing activity centre.

Plans include external landscaping, a new play area and new car parking facilities which aim to improve accessibility.

This week, Rotherham Council’s Deputy Leader, Councillor David Sheppard, joined representatives from Kier Construction Ltd. to break ground on the site of a new waterfront café.

The plans are funded through the Government’s levelling up scheme.

Despite the excitement surrounding the development, recent reports have revealed that the improvement plans have been scaled back due to rising costs.

The council had to scrap plans to relocate the cycling centre and to construct a new riverside walking path and events space. The decision comes as inflation and the unpredictable national and international construction market have driven up the costs of materials and construction.

Councillor Sheppard, who is RMBC’s cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhood working said: “The council aims to grow Rotherham’s leisure economy by making the most of our unique assets and green spaces and investing in training to support jobs in this sector.

“Rother Valley Country Park is a landmark visitor attraction here in Rotherham, enjoyed by thousands of visitors from across the borough and all over the UK each year. I’m delighted work has started and I’m very much looking forward to seeing these improvements take shape, and eventually make what is a great day out even better.”

Dan Doherty, regional director for Kier Construction North and Scotland, added: “We are delighted to be delivering improvements to the facilities at Rother Valley Country Park. The new visitor centre will provide a fantastic space for local communities to come together to explore and enjoy the great outdoors, enhancing the overall experience for everyone who visits.”