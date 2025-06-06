Wingers: National chain famed for its fried chicken bringing new store to Waverley, Rotherham

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:01 BST

A popular national chicken shop chain is opening a new store in Rotherham.

Wingers, the fastest-growing homegrown UK chicken brand, has announced that its 15th store will be coming to South Yorkshire.

Located at Unit 3, Olive Lane, Waverley, Rotherham, the new 30 plus seat restaurant will provide more than 10 new job.

A new chicken fast food restaurant is opening in Rotherham | Googe/Wingers

The new venue is set to open the week beginning June 23, and brings fan-favourites like buttermilk fried chicken and the Wingers Feast Bowl

Everything on the is freshly cooked to order, with customers getting a choice of a choice of nine original dipping sauces.

Co-founder Amran Sunner said: “We’re pumped to be joining the Waverley community and bringing our bold, fresh flavours to Rotherham.

“This launch is another big step in our mission to bring proper chicken to every local neighbourhood in the UK.”

