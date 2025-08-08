Wickersley: Popular Rotherham pub the Three Horseshoes reopens following six-figure renovation
The Three Horeshoes, in Wickersley, closed for refurbishments three weeks ago.
In that time a six-figure investment has seen the interior ‘refreshed’, increasing capacity and with new lighting and carpets introduced.
The bar has also been given a fresh look, including a new back bar display, and modernised signage as part of a redesign of the exterior which has swapped the black and white colour scheme for blue and white.
Sports fans will be pleased too, as alongside HD screens showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports, the new refurbishments have seen the addition of a pool table and two brand-new dartboards.
Owners say that rather than undergoing a ‘full redecoration’ they focused on carefully planned repair and redesign work to preserve the building’s character.
Paul Corbett, general manager at the Three Horseshoes, said: “I’m delighted to welcome everyone back to the Three Horseshoes following our brief closure. We’ve kept everything our guests know and love, while making thoughtful improvements where it was needed, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the difference.
"This refresh is all about enhancing the overall guest experience, and with how much the community loves the Three Horseshoes, we’re confident they’ll really appreciate the hard work that’s gone into the past few weeks.”
A family-friendly celebration of the reopening will take place on Sunday, August 10, with a bouncy castle, entertainment and face painting.
