Just down the bustling street of Ecclesall road lies an authentic and soulful Thai street food restaurant known as Zaap Thai, writes

As the name suggests, the food definitely zaps your taste buds with aromatic flavours and an interior that brings you right in the centre of the thriving streets in Thailand.

Founded in 2002, Zaap has paved it’s way to over eight restaurants across the UK and recently opened their chain in Sheffield last year.

As soon as you walk in, you will greeted by staff saying ‘Sa-wat-dii kha’, a national way of greeting which translates to ‘Hello’ in Thai.

Zaap Thai.

As if that wasn’t wholesome enough, your eyes will immediately gravitate towards the neon lights spotted across the restaurant with Thai sign boards and characters.

The food options here are endless, with over 80 dishes including several vegan, gluten free options ranging from bao buns, pad thai’s, satays and the very classic thai green curry to really power your taste buds. And, we haven’t even gotten to the drinks yet. Zaap thai offers a wide selection of their famous thai milk tea, bubble tea, seasonal tea and coffee!

Best part? They recently partnered up with Sheffield’s favourite 200 degrees cafe, offering several of their signature drinks to accompany customers with their delightful thai street food.

To my surprise, an intriguing sight caught my eyes, situated in the corner of the restaurant was a real Tuk Tuk!! It’s a common three wheel mode of transportation. They’ve converted this vehicle into a table for four customers, the perfect spot for me and my mates.

Zaap Thai.

We got lucky, as this unique table was vacant! Best believe we sprinted to this table with cheer and excitement.

Now on to food, the name ‘Zaap’ actually translates to ‘spicyness’ in english. Zaap thai offer’s their customers the option to choose their spice levels all the way from low to high. As an Indonesian myself, I went above and beyond, by ordering a Gai Tod Prik Gang. Deep fried crispy chicken coated in a spicy sauce served on top of rice. The staff were even kind to offer me extra chillies on the side because that’s how they would enjoy their meal back home in Thailand. I’m always rooting for authenticity so I braced myself for the extra spice!

The food speaks for itself I’d say, every dish was filling and satisfying till the end, I always walk home stuffed after every visit and honestly can’t wait for my next one.

Behind the food and drinks lies the music which really brings me back home. Their playlist is top notch to the say the least! They play top hits from all over the world. From Abba, to Blackpink and even One direction. It’s safe to say every customer would be entertained no matter their music preference!

Inside Zaap Thai.