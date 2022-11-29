Despite being one of the largest cities in the UK, with the stunning Peak District right on our doorstep we can all escape the hustle and bustle pretty easily. Having so many public parks and stunning countryside surrounding us also brings with it another positive – an abundance of country pubs.

We are spoilt for choice for boozers that offer beer gardens with stunning views over the rich and varied landscape surrounding the city in summer time. Likewise, these same venues offer a sanctuary in the colder months from which we can sit back, relax and enjoy a bit of good old pub grub by a roaring fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this time of year there’s nothing better to do on a Sunday than go for a nice bracing walk, finished off by a carvery and perhaps a couple of drinks at a nice, quiet pub. There are many fantastic watering holes around the city and on the edge of the Peaks that can offer such replenishment whether it be off the main menu or a carvery.

Carvery at The Plough.

How much is the carvery at The Plough Inn?

The Norfolk Arms at Ringinglow and the Old Horns Inn at High Bradfield both get honorary mentions here. But for me, the pub which offers the best Sunday carvery in the city is undoubtedly The Plough Inn at Low Bradfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You get a choice of three freshly roasted joints - ham, beef or pork. This is accompanied by homemade Yorkshire puddings, stuffing, sausages and a thick rich meaty gravy. Visitors are also invited to indulge in an array of fresh vegetables including cauliflower cheese, red sautéed cabbage, roast and new potatoes.

We arrived into the pub’s welcoming atmosphere with tired legs having just taken a bracing walk around the nearby Damflask Reservoir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carvery at The Plough.

We really ‘went for it’ during our visit and had a combination of meats, and as much veg as we could reasonably fit onto our plates. The meat was cooked to perfection, the accompanying veg was very tasty and there was a nice glug of thick gravy on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our meal was reasonably priced too at £13.95 for adults and £6.95 for under 13s. We paired our meal with a bottle of Jack Rabbit Shiraz – a full bodied red wine that goes perfectly well with a Sunday roast.

If you fancy giving the Plough a try I would book early as tables go pretty quickly. And if you can – try to get a spot near the roaring fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carvery at The Plough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spending a Sunday afternoon enjoying a bracing walk finished off with a carvery and a nice bottle of red – what could be better!

For more information visit http://theploughinnlowbradfield.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plough Inn at Low Bradfield.