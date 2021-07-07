Why not try one of these vegan recipes for World Chocolate Day this year?

World Chocolate Day takes place on July 7, and was chosen because it was on this date in 1550 that chocolate was first brought to Europe.

It comes after the first World Chocolate Day was celebrated in 2009.

Instead of going for your favourite chocolate treat or dessert this year, why not try to make a vegan alternative?

Violife Skillet Brownies

Vegan brand Violife have shared a number of simple recipes for you to try.

Their entire range is free from: lactose, GMO, gluten, nuts, soy, preservatives and cholesterol, and they claim it has “no compromise on taste”.

The first recipe is Skillet Brownies, and follow the instructions below to make them:

SERVES: 6

Violife Dipping Churros

INGREDIENTS:

150g Violife Cocospread (Available at ASDA Sainsburys & Ocado £2.40)

160g dark chocolate chips

135g brown sugar

Violife Cocospread Fudge

150g coconut yoghurt

100g all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp plant-based butter

Vegan ice cream to serve

Caramel sauce or butterscotch to drizzle

Vegan biscuits to decorate

DIRECTIONS:

Melt 80g of the dark chocolate chips in a glass bowl. Add the Violife Cocospread, sugar and yoghurt and mix to combine using a spatula. Add the flour, salt, vanilla extract and baking powder along with the remaining 80g of chocolate teardrops. Gently fold in until all ingredients are combined.

Pour the mixture into a greased 20cm skillet pan and place in a preheated fan oven at 175°C for 20-25 minute. It will still be a little soft in the middle and that’s perfect for the gooey texture! Decorate with the biscuits, drizzle with the caramel or butterscotch syrup and a dollop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy warm and gooey!

Next up, we have the recipe for Cocospread Fudge.

SERVES: 12

INGREDIENTS:

150g Violife Cocospread (Available at ASDA, Sainsburys & Ocado £2.40)

250g plant-based butter, melted

500g icing sugar

100g natural cocoa powder

120g vegan milk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

100g vegan white chocolate

Cocoa powder, to decorate

DIRECTIONS:

Line a square baking dish with baking paper and preheat a fan oven to 180°C. In a large bowl, sift the sugar and the cocoa powder. Add plant-based butter and milk, and stir to combine with a wooden spoon. Add the vanilla and the vegan chocolate and stir to combine.

Pour the fudge into the baking dish and spread evenly with a spatula.

Place in the fridge to set for one hour.

Remove and use a spatula to spread the Violife Cocospread on top of the fudge. Place back in the fridge, until you are ready to serve.

Remove from the baking tray, sprinkle with cocoa powder and cut into pieces. Enjoy!

The final recipe is for Dipping Churros.

SERVES: 4

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE CHURROS:

400g water

6 tbsp coconut oil

400g all-purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

Vegetable oil

FOR THE COATING:

50g sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

50g Flora Plant Butter, melted

FOR THE GANACHE:

1 pack Violife Cocospread (Available at ASDA, Sainsburys & Ocado £2.40)

2 tbsp coconut milk

FOR THE CREAMY LEMON SAUCE:

1 Violife Creamy Original (Available at Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons, Waitrose & Ocado £2.50)

2 tbsp coconut milk

1 lemon zest

2 tsp vanilla essence

DIRECTIONS:

In a pot add water, coconut oil, sugar and salt. Use a whisk to mix until it comes to a boil and the ingredients combine. Remove from the heat and add the flour, whisking until a dough forms. Set aside.

To make the ganache simply whisk the Violife Cocospread with the coconut milk and set aside in the fridge to cool.

For the creamy lemon sauce, whisk together all ingredients and place in the fridge to cool.

Once the dough has cooled, place in a piping bag with a nozzle and create 6 cm long churros, cutting the ends off with a knife.

Drop into a large pot with sizzling vegetable oil and deep fry for 5-6 minutes until golden. Remove from the pot with a slotted spoon and place on a plate lined with kitchen paper to soak off excess oil.

Use a brush to coat the churros with Flora Plant Butter and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon.