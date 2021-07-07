Why not try one of these vegan recipes for World Chocolate Day this year?
The day of the year that honours the perennially popular sweet treat of chocolate is almost upon us.
World Chocolate Day takes place on July 7, and was chosen because it was on this date in 1550 that chocolate was first brought to Europe.
It comes after the first World Chocolate Day was celebrated in 2009.
Instead of going for your favourite chocolate treat or dessert this year, why not try to make a vegan alternative?
Vegan brand Violife have shared a number of simple recipes for you to try.
Their entire range is free from: lactose, GMO, gluten, nuts, soy, preservatives and cholesterol, and they claim it has “no compromise on taste”.
The first recipe is Skillet Brownies, and follow the instructions below to make them:
SERVES: 6
INGREDIENTS:
150g Violife Cocospread (Available at ASDA Sainsburys & Ocado £2.40)
160g dark chocolate chips
135g brown sugar
150g coconut yoghurt
100g all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp sea salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 tsp baking powder
1 tbsp plant-based butter
Vegan ice cream to serve
Caramel sauce or butterscotch to drizzle
Vegan biscuits to decorate
DIRECTIONS:
Melt 80g of the dark chocolate chips in a glass bowl. Add the Violife Cocospread, sugar and yoghurt and mix to combine using a spatula. Add the flour, salt, vanilla extract and baking powder along with the remaining 80g of chocolate teardrops. Gently fold in until all ingredients are combined.
Pour the mixture into a greased 20cm skillet pan and place in a preheated fan oven at 175°C for 20-25 minute. It will still be a little soft in the middle and that’s perfect for the gooey texture! Decorate with the biscuits, drizzle with the caramel or butterscotch syrup and a dollop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy warm and gooey!
Next up, we have the recipe for Cocospread Fudge.
SERVES: 12
INGREDIENTS:
150g Violife Cocospread (Available at ASDA, Sainsburys & Ocado £2.40)
250g plant-based butter, melted
500g icing sugar
100g natural cocoa powder
120g vegan milk
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
100g vegan white chocolate
Cocoa powder, to decorate
DIRECTIONS:
Line a square baking dish with baking paper and preheat a fan oven to 180°C. In a large bowl, sift the sugar and the cocoa powder. Add plant-based butter and milk, and stir to combine with a wooden spoon. Add the vanilla and the vegan chocolate and stir to combine.
Pour the fudge into the baking dish and spread evenly with a spatula.
Place in the fridge to set for one hour.
Remove and use a spatula to spread the Violife Cocospread on top of the fudge. Place back in the fridge, until you are ready to serve.
Remove from the baking tray, sprinkle with cocoa powder and cut into pieces. Enjoy!
The final recipe is for Dipping Churros.
SERVES: 4
INGREDIENTS:
FOR THE CHURROS:
400g water
6 tbsp coconut oil
400g all-purpose flour
2 tbsp sugar
½ tsp salt
2 tsp vanilla extract
Vegetable oil
FOR THE COATING:
50g sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
50g Flora Plant Butter, melted
FOR THE GANACHE:
1 pack Violife Cocospread (Available at ASDA, Sainsburys & Ocado £2.40)
2 tbsp coconut milk
FOR THE CREAMY LEMON SAUCE:
1 Violife Creamy Original (Available at Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons, Waitrose & Ocado £2.50)
2 tbsp coconut milk
1 lemon zest
2 tsp vanilla essence
DIRECTIONS:
In a pot add water, coconut oil, sugar and salt. Use a whisk to mix until it comes to a boil and the ingredients combine. Remove from the heat and add the flour, whisking until a dough forms. Set aside.
To make the ganache simply whisk the Violife Cocospread with the coconut milk and set aside in the fridge to cool.
For the creamy lemon sauce, whisk together all ingredients and place in the fridge to cool.
Once the dough has cooled, place in a piping bag with a nozzle and create 6 cm long churros, cutting the ends off with a knife.
Drop into a large pot with sizzling vegetable oil and deep fry for 5-6 minutes until golden. Remove from the pot with a slotted spoon and place on a plate lined with kitchen paper to soak off excess oil.
Use a brush to coat the churros with Flora Plant Butter and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon.
Serve with the ganache and lemon creamy sauce.