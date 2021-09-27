Why a ‘café come cocktail and craft beer bar’ in Sheffield suburb has something for everyone

After working to transform the premises at 96 Crookes, Early Bar welcomed customers for the first time in March 2020 – just three weeks before the country went into the first national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is owned by mother and son team, Nicki and Joe Glover and was created with the aim of creating an establishment that would offer more choice for women; and would be a ‘destination for people to go out’ with an emphasis on quality products and quality service.

19 months later and Early Bar has a loyal base of customers and has become known for its craft beer, cocktail and coffee offering.

Joe Glover behind the bar at Early Bar. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Joe describes the venue as a ‘café come cocktail and craft beer bar’.

"We get quite a lot of people who come here on their way into town, or people who are going out for a meal in Crookes...we are hearing of more people coming into Crookes to go out,” he added.

The pair have previously described how hearing comments from True North boss Kane Yeardley when his firm took over The Punch Bowl about making Crookes a great location for a night out, like it was in the 1970s, 80s and 90s; and wanted their bar to be part of the area’s food and drink renaissance.

They have 16 cocktails on their menu and customers can pick up a bargain at Early Bar on Tuesday nights, when they offer two tipples for £10 all night from 5pm.

Early Bar opened in March 2020, just three weeks before the first national lockdown. Picture Scott Merrylees

Their menu includes a number of original cocktails, such as a ‘gin jar’ which includes gin; Cointreau, marmalade and bitters.

Beer drinkers will always be able to find a brew from Crosspool Ale Makers’ Society on offer at Early Bar, as well as a selection of Sheffield cask beer.

"It’s got to have a ‘S’ postcode,” said Joe.

Early Bar hosts a quiz every month, and is also looking to solo introduce musical acts to the venue including Paul ‘the sax man’ Smith, who became Crookes famous after playing at the Bole Hills on a number of occasions.

The bar is owned by mother and son, Joe and Nicki Glover. Picture Scott Merrylees