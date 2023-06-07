Daniel Price, who also runs the Crown Inn, just up the road, has taken over from the former landlords Mandy Billings and Jon Terry, who had been running the pub for nearly a decade, though Mandy was still there pulling pints when we visited the day after it reopened.

Daniel told how the pub had reopened in low-key style following the makeover, with a jazz jam on the opening night, and he said it would continue to be a cradle for live music, with jam sessions every Sunday from 5.30pm and every Thursday from 9pm. He told The Star it would take a little while to build back up to a full schedule of bands playing throughout the week, following the brief closure, as many artists were booked up several weeks in advance.

Inside the White Lion pub on London Road in Heeley, Sheffield, which dates back to at least 1781, making it one of the city's oldest pubs. It has just reopened following a big makeover.

The pub has not changed significantly but the makeover has given it a new lease of life, with fresh lights out front, beautiful new wallpaper in place, and the tiles and old fireplaces in the cosy snugs sparkling after a thorough clean. The small beer garden has also been spruced up and the pretty glazed green brick frontage, stained glass windows and other distinctive heritage features have all been retained.

Daniel said: “We’ve kept everything in line with the heritage of the pub and the customer feedback’s been great. They were a bit worried it was going to be some sort of corporate horror show! We’ve kept it as the White Lion people know, and just washed its face really.

“We’ll carry on being part of the community and try to enhance what’s already here. It’s not a broken model. It just needs a slight change of direction and some new eyes.”

The earliest record of the White Lion as a pub is from 1781, though it may well date back further than that. It originally stood back from the road before being extended in the late 1800s.

A framed history of the pub hanging on the wall describes how the first known landlord was John Hasland, a small farmer who is believed to have bought it using his wife’s inheritance. Other notable landlords included Jonathan Woollen, a celebrated cricketer who ran the pub during the mid-19th century, and Sheffield Wednesday legend Billy Marsden, one of the most famous half-backs of his day, who took the helm there in the 1930s.

As these photos show, the pub, which is part of Heineken’s Star Pubs & Bars group, already serves a range of cask ales and craft beers, but Daniel said he hoped to be able to add more local beers once it gets its SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) licence.

Mandy Billings, who used to run the White Lion pub on London Road, Heeley, is still helping out there.

