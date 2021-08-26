McDonald’s Monopoly, which was first launched in 2005, was cancelled for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic - but it’s back once again with bigger and better prizes ready to be won.

This is everything you need to know about McDonald’s Monopoly 2021 in Sheffield.

McDonalds Monopoly is set to come back to Sheffield, offering huge prizes for residents who take part. This is when it is returning and how to play. Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images.

What is McDonald’s Monopoly and how can I play?

Players can take part in McDonald’s Monopoly by collecting game pieces found on the packaging of qualifying McDonald’s menu items - these game pieces share the same road names you’d find on a Monopoly board, like Mayfair and Fleet Street.

Each game piece represents a tile on the Monopoly board, which you can get for free from a McDonald’s restaurant, or you can play along online instead.

By collecting a specific set of tiles, you can be in with a chance of winning some big prizes - although the pieces that will win you the biggest prizes will be harder to come by, as there are fewer of these pieces in rotation.

Additionally, there are also instant win stickers that can be redeemed immediately by players. These are usually food items from McDonald’s.

If you want to take part, you’ll need to be over the age of 16.

What prizes are up for grabs?

There are loads of different prizes available to be won with McDonald’s Monopoly in Sheffield.

Here are just some of the prizes available:

£100k in cash Lay-Z-Spa hot tub 50 inch 4K Hisense Roku TV Wireless headphones from Urbanears A phone with a one year plan provided by Sky Mobile £500 shopping spree with Missguided or Menace Ibiza Villa or UK getaway holiday

Of course there is always the chance of winning food from McDonald’s as well, like chicken nuggets, Big Macs and McFlurries.

What are the qualifying menu items?

Not every menu item from McDonald’s is included in the Monopoly game.

These are the items that are included:

Chicken and Bacon Salad or Chicken Salad, triple label Chicken Selects 3 or 5 Pieces, triple label Chicken BBC Smokehouse, triple label Big Tasty with or without Bacon, triple label Any Big Flavour Wrap, triple label Chicken Legend (Mayo, BBQ or Spicy), triple label Medium or Large Carbonated Soft Drink, triple label Any item from the McCafe Iced rage, triple label Medium or Large Fries, double label Mozzarella Dippers or Mozzarella Dippers Cheese Sharebox, double label Cadbury Dairy Milk or Cadbury Caramel McFlurry, double label

When does McDonald’s Monopoly return to Sheffield?

Good news – McDonald’s Monopoly launched in Sheffield yesterday – Wednesday, August 25.

Originally McDonald’s Monopoly was going to begin earlier this year, on 24 March, but instead it was pushed back due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and closures affecting its branches.

However, McDonald’s has already printed and dated over 200 million Monopoly game pieces when the decision was made to postpone the game.

McDonald’s said: “McDonald’s has repurposed the packaging with these outdated game pieces to ensure the Monopoly promotion at McDonald’s could return for customers as soon as it was safe to do so in August.

“The game pieces will include incorrect expiry dates, so McDonald’s are urging customers to check the dates.”

Customers in Sheffield will be able to play the game until Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – and the same date will apply online.

“Collect to win” and “instant win” prizes must be cashed by November 11 2021, and McDonalds food prizes and Just Eat vouchers must be redeemed by October 19, 2021.