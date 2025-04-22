Wetherspoons - The secret history of nine of Sheffield's most popular pubs

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

Everyone has been to a Wetherspoons, but the history of their sites might just surprise you.

JD Wetherspoons is a chain that is arguably as popular in Britain as the likes of McDonald’s or KFC.

With around 800 pubs across the UK, the famously affordable venues have become an easy spot for families to visit.

And while most chain restaurants lack heritage, ‘Spoons has always respected the heritage of the sites its taken over.

So we’ve taken a look at nine of Sheffield’s Wetherspoons to explore the history of their buildings.

Take a tour of Sheffield's Wetherspoons to discover their secret histories.

1. Wetherspoons Sheffield

Take a tour of Sheffield's Wetherspoons to discover their secret histories. | NW/Google/PA

The Bankers Draft in Sheffield city centre is one of the most recognisable 'Spoons. Originally functioning as - you guessed it - a bank the building was designed and built in 1904 for the York and County. It became the Midland Bank in 1918, which it remained until it relocated in 1989.

2. The Bankers Draft

Right next to City Hall, this Grade II-listed building is situated perfectly for anyone visiting the city. This Palazzo-style building opened in 1867 and was designed by the architects Flockton and Abbott as offices for the Sheffield Water Works Company. It later became the home of the hugely successful Graves Mail Order Empire.

3. The Sheffield Waterworks Company

And right around the corner is the Benjamin Huntsman, named after the inventor of the famous crucible steel-making process which made Sheffield famous.

4. The Benjamin Huntsman

