JD Wetherspoons is a chain that is arguably as popular in Britain as the likes of McDonald’s or KFC.
With around 800 pubs across the UK, the famously affordable venues have become an easy spot for families to visit.
And while most chain restaurants lack heritage, ‘Spoons has always respected the heritage of the sites its taken over.
So we’ve taken a look at nine of Sheffield’s Wetherspoons to explore the history of their buildings.
2. The Bankers Draft
The Bankers Draft in Sheffield city centre is one of the most recognisable 'Spoons. Originally functioning as - you guessed it - a bank the building was designed and built in 1904 for the York and County. It became the Midland Bank in 1918, which it remained until it relocated in 1989. Photo: Chris Etchells
3. The Sheffield Waterworks Company
Right next to City Hall, this Grade II-listed building is situated perfectly for anyone visiting the city. This Palazzo-style building opened in 1867 and was designed by the architects Flockton and Abbott as offices for the Sheffield Water Works Company. It later became the home of the hugely successful Graves Mail Order Empire. Photo: Andrew Roe
4. The Benjamin Huntsman
And right around the corner is the Benjamin Huntsman, named after the inventor of the famous crucible steel-making process which made Sheffield famous. | Google
