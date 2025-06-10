One of Rotherham town centre’s most popular pubs will be reopening soon following a £400,000 refurbishment.

Situated next to Rotherham Town Hall, The Bluecoat pub is typically one of the most busy in the area, though has been closed for the past week as workers rejuvenate the venue.

Originally used as a charity school, the building opened as a JD Wetherspoon’s pub in October 2000.

The recent undergone full redecoration works, with improvements to lighting also made.

The Bluecoat pub in Rotherham is set to re-open following a £400,000 refurbishment. | Google

New carpet has been fitted throughout the customer area of the pub and repairs made to fixtures and fittings.

The bar area has been upgraded with a new app station and overhead bar glass racks added.

Behind the scenes, improvements have been made to the staff facilities, with the staff room refurbished.

Now management are preparing to reopen the venue at 5pm on Friday, June 20.

Pub manager Adam Gill said: “The investment for this refurbishment work highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to the pub and its staff and customers, as well as to Rotherham itself.

“The team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Bluecoat and we’re confident that they will be impressed by the new-look pub.”