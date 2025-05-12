These sound delicious 🍔

Wetherspoons will be adding four new gourmet burgers

The burgers are; Cheese Meltdown, The Big Smoke, Buffalo and BBQ Stack

The new burgers will join Wetherspoons existing burger range

Wetherspoons has announced a brand-new range of burgers, which will launch on its menu from Wednesday May 14.

The four brand-new burgers being added to Wetherspoons list are ‘gourmet’, and join Wetherspoons' already existing burger range.

The gourmet burgers include; Cheese Meltdown, The Big Smoke, Buffalo and BBQ Stack.

Wetherspoons Easter 2025 opening hours | Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

The Cheese Meltdown includes the choice of beef (6oz beef patty) or fried buttermilk chicken, with American-style cheese, emmmental and cheddar cheese sauce.

The Big Smoke includes BBQ beef brisket, American-style cheese, maple-cured bacon, with a choice of beef (6oz beef patty) or fried buttermilk chicken.

Buffalo includes fried buttermilk chicken, blue cheese sauce, Naga chilli sauce, American-style cheese and a spicy chicken wing.

BBQ stack is a plant-based patty, with six onion rings and BBQ sauce.

Wetherspoons' existing burger range includes; beef burgers, double beef burgers, chicken burgers and meat-free burgers.

Wetherspoons range of gourmet burgers are served with six beer-battered onion rings, iceberg lettuce, tomato and red onion and chips or side salad.

All of Wetherspoons' beef burgers are made with 100 per cent British beef, which is freshly cooked to order. The buttermilk chicken is made with 100 per cent chicken breast, and marinated in buttermilk.

Wetherspoons burgers are part of a deal which includes a drink, with the options to choose alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are always keen to offer our customers the widest choice of good quality meals at value-for-money prices.

“We believe the four new burgers will prove popular with a wide range of customers at our pubs.”

