If you’re looking for the ultimate Wetherspoons stay-cation - here are the places to visit 🍹

Mole Valley has been named the Wetherspoons capital of the UK

The ranking was decided by comparing the number of Wetherspoons to the population

Uttlesworth and East Devon came in joint second place

The Wetherspoons capital of the UK has been revealed, with Mole Valley taking the title.

QR Code Generator, QRFY looked into every Wetherspoons location across the UK, comparing the amount of pubs in each area compared to the population.

Mole Valley has been given the title of the Wetherspoons capital of the UK

To create the final ranking, figures for the number of Wetherspoons per 100,000 residents were compared.

Mole Valley, a district located in Surrey has taken the title of Wetherspoons capital of the UK, with 5.7 Wetherspoons for every 100K residents. Despite Mole Valley being 90% countryside, the area has five Wetherspoons in total, with a population of only 87.769.

Mole Valley is also the smallest area included on the list, making it an ideal quiet getaway area to enjoy some cheap drinks courtesy of Wetherspoons while surrounded by the beauty of nature.

Coming in at joint second place is Uttlesford and East Devon, with both areas being home to 3.24 Wetherspoons per 100K residents.

Uttlesford, which is located in North West Essex has a population of 92,578, making it also the second smallest area behind Mole Valley. The district is home to three Wetherspoons locations in total.

Despite being in joint second place, East Devon has a much larger population of 154,000 and is home to five Wetherspoons.

Third on the list is Welsh county Monmouthshire which has 3.2 Wetherspoons to every 100K residents, Monmouthshire is a countryside location, with three Wetherspoons in total, with a population of 93,886.

Staffordshire Moorlands, which is the home of the largest UK theme park Alton Towers has been placed fourth, with three Wetherspoons and a population of 95,899.

Finally, rounding off the top five is North Devon with 2.98 Wetherspoon locations for every 100K residents.

Also included a little further down the list is Cannock Chase, Portsmouth, Broxtowe, South Ribble and Wyre.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L said: “There is no doubt that Wetherspoons is considered somewhat of a landmark in the UK.

“It is popular with all ages and has a range of reasonably priced alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as budget food options.

“If you’re a Spoons lover looking for staycation inspiration, or the ultimate Wetherspoons night out this summer, this list has some of the best options available to you.”