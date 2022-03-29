The popular bargain boozer is changing up its food menu from Wednesday, March 30, with a KFC-style meal among the new additions.

Customers will be able to order four new boneless chicken dishes, and all served in a basket.

Boneless chicken with chips.

The boneless basket options are:- three southern-fried chicken strips and five chicken breast bites; Five southern-fried chicken strips; Ten chicken breast bites, and eight Quorn ‘no chicken’ nuggets.

All baskets will be served with different sauces, and come with a coleslaw and a choice of chips or rice.

The pubs will also be serving a new char-grilled chicken dish with chicken gravy and the option of mashed potato, chips or jacket potato.

To coincide with the new menu launch, Wetherspoon pubs will be reintroducing Steak Club on Tuesday and Curry Club on Thursday.

Chicken vindaloo curry.

Three new curries are being added to the range on offer; chicken korma, sweet potato curry, chicken vindaloo.

Customers will also be able to enjoy two new side dishes; an onion bhaji and vegetable samosa.

Two new meals are being added to the Steak Club; gammon (5 ounce and 10 ounce options) with eggs, served with peas and mushroom, half a tomato, with the choice of chips or jacket potato.

A number of healthy options have also been put on the new-look menu.

Gammon, chips and egg.

A fruit salad will be available for breakfast and also for dessert (served with ice cream) and fruit options added to the porridge.

In addition, a small pancakes dish (available for breakfast or dessert), smashed avocado muffin and chicken and maple-cured bacon salad are available.

Wetherspoon is also updating its children’s menu with a new healthy dessert option (strawberries and blueberries), as well as an apple bag added to the free fruit options for all children’s meals.

Matt Elsdon, Wetherspoon’s senior food development manager, said: “We are always looking to offer our customers the best possible choice of meals.

The Benjamin Huntsman.

“We believe our customers will welcome the new meals and will also be pleased at the return of the Steak Club and Curry Club to Tuesday and Thursday nights.