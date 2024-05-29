Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It closed without warning before Christmas

A popular venue on a Sheffield party street has announced it will reopen.

The Wick at Both Ends on West Street has been revamped since it closed without warning before Christmas.

The Wick At Both Ends on West Street, Sheffield, is reopening 'soon'.

Bosses told The Star it would reopen on Thursday, June 6 and posted the news on its Facebook page.

Fans of the late night cocktail bar expressed their excitement, with some particularly looking forward to ‘lemon drizzles’.

The unit on West Street has had all new windows as part of a revamp. The Wick at Both Ends closed in November just ahead of the busy Christmas season "due to several factors out of our control," bosses said.

They told The Star that ‘Covid, the cost of living affecting trade, the rise in energy bills and extensive business rates meant we were unable to continue’.

The venue – once the Mail Coach Inn, and later Muse and Dogma – had been the Wick for more than a decade.

Sheffield City Council’s premises licence register showed a ‘transfer application for premises licence’ on January 18. The applicant was Metin Arslan and the designated premises supervisor was Nathan George Joseph.