Abbeydale Brewery Ltd has placed at number five on the list, and the accolade comes as they mark their 25th anniversary.

An Abbeydale spokesperson said it was ‘a real honour’ to represent Sheffield, and for the brewery to be recognised in such a way.

“Sheffield has such a rich and vibrant beer scene which we’re hugely proud to be a part of, and it’s a real honour to be representing our hometown in the top five independent breweries in the country - especially as we’re celebrating our 25th anniversary this year. We pride ourselves on our commitment to quality and consistency, alongside our tendency to experiment and create a huge range of exciting beers for drinkers to enjoy, so it’s fantastic to see this recognised. We’ll certainly be raising a pint to that,” the spokesperson added.

Pictured is Dan Baxter, Sales Director at Abbeydale Brewery, which has just been named in a list of the UK's top independent breweries

The list of the top independent breweries has been compiled by South Western Railway who has ranked each independent producer of beer based on their average Google review rating, the number of beers the brewery has produced and the rating of the top performing beer, according to RateBeer, the international website for craft beer enthusiasts.

Manchester’s Cloudwater Brew Co took top place, while Stewart Brewing, Kernel Brewing and Siren Craft Brew came second, third and fourth, respectively.

Two other Yorkshire breweries feature in the list, namely Leeds-based Northern Monk and York’s Rudgate Brewery.

Those hoping to seek out an Abbeydale pint can find one on draught and keg at a number of locations across Sheffield, including the brewery’s Rising Sun pub on Fulwood Road, Nether Green.

Heathen and Moonshine are among Abbeydale Brewery's most popular beers

Abbeydale Brewery is also gearing up for tap takeovers at the The Dog & Partridge on Trippet Lane in the city centre and the Millowner’s Arms at Kelham Island Museum, as part of this weekend’s Steel City Beer Festival.

This year’s festival is ‘on tour,’ being held at a number of different venues across the city, and will take place between Thursday, October 7 and Sunday, October 10.