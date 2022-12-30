I have driven past this new takeaway in Darnall many times and I was always intrigued by its flashy exterior that screams chicken and burgers - two of my favourite things. One evening, I decided to finally give it a try after reading rave reviews online to see if it’s worth all the hype.

Located on Staniforth Road, Darnall, HFC opened its first branch in Leeds before expanding their business to the Steel City recently. Offering pizzas, burgers, kebabs, grilled chicken as well as Southern-style fried chicken, HFC also upped its game as a takeaway joint by adding rice and curries to its menu. As a family of three, we decided to order something that would last us over the weekend, so we got a Mini Family Bucket, a Peri Peri burger, a Zinga burger, a Pulled BBQ burger, a lamb kofta wrap meal, a rice box with quarter Peri Peri chicken and rice, and mozzarella sticks.

The Mini Family Bucket comprises six pieces of fried chicken, six hot wings, two portions of fries, two soft drinks and large coleslaw and was priced at £11. The fried chicken tasted a lot like the famous KFC, so to get it for much better value is a plus point. The hot wings, however, were mild and I could eat them all in one sitting without breaking a sweat. The chicken was well seasoned and juicy, but I wish it could have been spicier. The fries were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside and the coleslaw tasted fresh but a tad too watery for my liking. However, it was delicious when combined with the chicken and ketchup, and it still gave you that perfect bite.

The Peri Peri Burger (£4.50) was generously portioned, and the grilled chicken was well cooked. There are numerous flavours to select from: BBQ, garlic and herbs, lemon and herbs, jerk, hot, or original. I chose the original flavour so I could taste if it was well seasoned, which it was. The Zinga burger (£3.70), which sounds like it came from the more famous fried chicken joint, did not disappoint either. It definitely reminded you of the original version, but at a lower price and practically the same taste, I think this is the better option if you suddenly crave fast food.

HFC on Staniforth Road in Sheffield. We tried the brand new chicken shop and this is what we thought.

The Pulled BBQ burger was the most unexpected of the bunch because, contrary to what I had assumed, it was actually a fried chicken patty with BBQ sauce so I'm not sure why it was labelled a "pulled" burger. The lamb kofte wrap was juicy and I could taste the cheese inside. I could tell the lamb was grilled to perfection.

The highlight of my meal was the rice box (£5.50). It was spiced Basmathi rice that had been prepared with mixed vegetables and fenugreek. It had a wonderful aroma and complemented the perfectly grilled Peri Peri chicken well. The mozzarella sticks (£3.50) were crispy but I think the cheese could have been more stringy. All in all, it was a nice experience if you want a quick meal to cap off your day. HFC is open everyday from 11.30am to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays) and 1pm to 11pm on Sundays.

