My eyes were drawn to their You Want Beef Classic Burger, which has two Angus beef patties, topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, gherkins, and onions on a brioche bun; and judging from the picture, it looks like a decent stacked burger that would satisfy my hunger. For the burger alone, it cost £5.95 and we decided to upgrade it to a meal for £7.90 to come with fries and a drink.

Then we ordered Bare Beef, which was slightly more expensive than their signature burger. It was similar to the classic burger but with three Angus beef patties and cost £9.45 for a meal. Again, the picture on the menu appears to be a massive burger that could easily last us the entire night.

For some variety, we ordered a Spicy Mother Clucker Burger (£6.90) that came with fries and a drink. I also ordered the Kids Got Beef (£4.99) for my daughter, which is a smaller version of the regular burgers on the menu, which I thought was brilliant marketing from the restaurant to make it kid-friendly. My daughter absolutely loved the surprise chocolate egg that came with the burger.

Beef Clucker Box loaded fries

For sides, we chose their Thai sweet chilli Beefed Up Wings (£4.95), which came in five pieces and had three other flavours: classic, BBQ sauce, and Hot Peri Peri. We also got their loaded fries, Beef Clucker Box (£6.50), which are skin rustic fries topped with smashed Angus beef, fried chicken bits and finished with homemade sauce and melted cheese.

The food came about 15 minutes after we were seated. The burgers came wrapped and in boxes, which was a nice touch. But what really surprised me was how light the burgers were. I thought they would be heavy and filling, so that was a big letdown.

But the first bite was quite impressive. The beef was juicy and well-seasoned and nicely paired with the homemade sauce. The brioche bun was perfectly toasted. The 'Bare Beef' burger, which contained three patties, tasted exactly like the classic burger, but I wished they had increased the portion size to match the price.

Meanwhile, the chicken burger was crispy and well-seasoned, but it was a little dry. The sauce was sweet and cheesy, a little tangy, and a nice complement to the burger overall.

You Want Beef? opened its fourth branch in Sheffield after Birmingham, Aylesbury and Luton. Picture by Dean Atkins

Their Thai sweet chilli Beefed Up Wings were the highlight of my dining experience, as they were evenly coated with the sauce while retaining the chicken's crispiness. The flavour combination gave the wings a pleasant kick. Meanwhile, their loaded fries were good, but nothing special, and I thought they could have used more homemade sauce because I found them to be a touch dry.

To cap it off, the Blue Bull mocktail (made of blue curacao, Red Bull, and fresh mint) provided me with a pleasant end to my dinner. You Want Beef is located on 154 London Road, Sheffield S2 4LT and it’s available on Just Eat and Uber Eats.

You Want Beef? Classic Beef Burger

You Want Beef? Beefed Up wings. Picture by Dean Atkins

