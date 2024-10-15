We tried out revamped South Yorkshire Cosmo restaurant - and here's what we thought

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We all know that dining out can sometimes be a bit of a nightmare – fussy eaters, people who can’t stomach spicy dishes, the “nah, don’t fancy that” brigade – making where to pick to eat to suit everyone a bit of a conundrum.

Fortunately, there’s one place that ticks all the boxes when it comes to choice and making sure that everyone’s catered for – and that’s Cosmo.

The British buffet restaurant chain has 26 restaurants across the UK – including two in South Yorkshire – one inside Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre and one in the heart of Sheffield city centre.

For those not in the know, its a place where even the most pickiest of diners is catered for.

Cosmo in Sheffield offers everything you could ever want from the world of dining.

Basically, you can help yourself to whatever you fancy, with dishes from around the globe.

There’s are extensive Indian and Chinese sections, dishes like sushi, soup, Mexcian fajitas, a good old fashioned roast dinner option, fish, salads, seafoods, soups – chances are, if you fancy it, you’ll find it at Cosmo.

There’s also stuff like chips and fish fingers for the kids and a huge desserts section. In short, with unlimited supplies at your beck and call, the chance to go silly and stuff yourself is way too easy!

We were invited along to tuck in at the Sheffield branch, which is in St Paul’s Place, slap bang in the heart of the city centre.

We were whisked straight to our table – and as soon as we walked into the extensive dining room, it was clear to see just how popular Cosmo is.

Diners of all ages were eagerly tucking into their fayre beneath a huge television screen showing relaxing holiday postcard images from across the world, the restaurant buzzing with chatter and people scurrying about loading up their plates.

For the uninitated, you pay a flat price for your food – and then you can make as many visits as you like to the vast array of dishes on offer – mixing and matching cuisines as you go.

The Indian section boasts all the usual favourites – curries, poppadoms, naan, pilau rice, while if you opt for Chinese, there’s things like hot and sour soup, crispy duck pancakes, prawn crackers as well as sweet and sour and black bean sauce dishes as well as piles of noodles and rice to tuck into.

Everything is labelled, with huge serving vats on a hotplate constantly abuzz with people making their choices.

It’s probably best to wander around and have a recce first of all before making your decisions – there really is that much stuff to go for.

The Mexican station was serving up chilli con carne, there was a massive selection of sushi and plenty of fresh salad to tuck into as well.

And don’t worry, traditionalists are catered for too – the Sunday roast section seemed to be doing a roaring trade, with diners delving into the piles of Yorkshire pudding, vegetables and meats such as gammon and beef.

Fancy a pizza? No problem. There were pepperoni, veggie and margherita offerings and of course, the chance to pile up your plate with pasta too.

Of course, you’ll need something to wash all that grub down with – and Cosmo offers a bottomless soft drink selection, with favourites such as Coke Zero, Diet Coke and even British favourite Vimto on tap to keep you refreshed between trips to the buffet bar.

Of course, there’s also a fully stocked bar serving a wide range of beers, ciders, wines and spirits if you fancy something a bit stronger.

The joy of Cosmo is that you can mix and match to your heart’s content – so don’t be surprised if you’re heading back to your table with a Chinese classic, nestling for space alongside a few slices of pizza, topped off with a Yorkie or two!

It’s definitely worth showing a bit of restraint and taking it as steady as you can – although there’s a 90 minute time limit on tables.

The joy is in comparing what’s on your partner’s plate – and realising that the age old restaurant issue of food envy can easily be overcome.

Fancy those prawns your other half has picked up? Simple, go and help yourself, head back to your chair and join in the fun!

The restaurants also include live cooking stations where customers can watch being prepared – and the Sheffield branch is one of the chain’s biggest and best.

Last year it underwent £500,000 facelift – upgrading the lighting all over the restaurant including the installation of lights inspired by Chinese nut fruits, tactile stone tiling, dark oak timber and glamourous wall shelving.

The restaurant has also replaced or reupholstered each of the 300 seats in the restaurant to give a more comfortable dining experience.

The centrepiece is a huge television screen measuring seven metres by three metres which towers over diners with tranquil scenes.

Of course, as anyone knows, the best bit of any meal out is dessert and as always, despite stuffing your chops, you’ll always find space for pudding.

Naturally, Cosmo doesn’t scrimp on that side of things either – there’s all the usual favourites, apple pudding and custard, cakes, jelly and ice cream machine, popcorn and perhaps the centrepiece of the whole show, a chocolate fountain.

You might well have to be rolled out of the door afterwards, but one things for certain, a visit to Cosmo always entails full bellies, smiling faces and no “I don’t like that!” grumbles from members of your dining party.

Cosmo has it all – and we can’t wait to return.

Full details of Cosmo in Sheffield, including prices, menus and opening times, can be found HERE