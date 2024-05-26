Yes, we all know what we’re getting when we visit one of Wetherspoons hundreds of branches across the UK - but for that very reason, why would we want to pay more for a meal we could have for less?

South Yorkshire has a total of 18 Wetherspoons spanning Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Barnsley. We’ve already looked at customers’ reviews to see which is the best… but which is the cheapest?

We’ve scoured through the Wetherspoons app to find the prices of a number of commonly purchased items to give you an idea of the price difference.

Below, we’ve listed the prices of:

All-day brunch

Fish and chips

Three small plates deal

Apple crumble with ice cream

Coffee

Woo woo pitcher

Guinness

And the total of them all

And you might be surprised to hear there is actually more than £15 difference between the cheapest and most expensive.

While some establishments sell specific items for more, and others for less, we have listed all 18 venues from most expensive to cheapest according to the total cost of the order. In cases where branches have the same total amount, we have listed them in alphabetical order.

1 . Steel Foundry, Sheffield - £63.35 The most expensive Wetherspoons in South Yorkshire is the Steel Foundry, in Meadowhall's Oasis Dining Quarter. Our order came to a total of £63.35. All-day brunch - £12.47. Fish and chips - £12.83. Three small plates - £17.47. Apple crumble with ice cream - £6.44. Coffee, free refills - £1.56. Woo Woo pitcher - £8.66. Guinness - £3.92.

2 . The Bankers Draft, Sheffield - £54.02 The Banker's Draft in Castle Square, ties with other Sheffield branches. Our total order came to £54.02. All-day brunch - £9.72. Fish and chips - £10.08. Three small plates - £14.93. Apple crumble with ice cream - £5.62. Coffee, free refills - £1.56. Woo Woo pitcher - £8.66. Guinness - £3.45.

3 . The Benjamin Huntsman, Sheffield - £54.02 Our total order at The Benjamin Huntsman on Cambridge Street, came to £54.02. All-day brunch - £9.72. Fish and chips - £10.08. Three small plates - £14.93. Apple crumble with ice cream - £5.62. Coffee, free refills - £1.56. Woo Woo pitcher - £8.66. Guinness - £3.45.