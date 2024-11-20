'We gave up teaching to open a cafe - now we have four'
The Old George is in the former Raffina/Dysh café close to the roundabout at the entrance to the Stocksbridge site.
Couple Gareth Derbyshire and Andrew McCulloch used to joke about opening their own eaterie after a hard day's work in their previous careers as teachers.
Several years ago they went for it, and opened their first venue in Barnsley, calling it The Old George as a nod to the name of a pub that was based in the town.
Now they have three other sites, including in Sheffield and Huddersfield.
Gareth said: “We used to go for a coffee to have a bit of peace and quiet away from our busy careers and family life and always thought it would be really nice to open our own coffee place.
“We have just grown and grown since then. It has been a whirlwind and we cannot believe how much the business has taken off.”
