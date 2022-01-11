Wazwān restaurant and its sister cocktail bar Hungāma are Kashmiri-inspired drinking and dining destinations that have recently opened in Leopold Square, in the heart of Sheffield.

The venues combine authentic cuisine from the Indian Subcontinent with the best Yorkshire produce and traditional Kashmiri hospitality and were created by a multi-generational family of culinary experts behind the award-winning Aagrah restaurant group.

Wazwān’s menu ranges from fares made famous at the Imperial Mughal Courts to favourites of street food vendors across India.

Wazwān restaurant and its sister cocktail bar Hungāma have recently opened in Leopold Square. Picture Scott Merrylees

Guests can start by ordering light bites and small plates, designed for sharing before moving onto the grills, curries and biryanis and a host of sundries, all with gluten- and dairy-free and plant-based options.

Hungāma is a fun and playful venue, offering light relief and aims to give drinkers a true taste of Kashmir, combining familiar flavours with far-flung ingredients.

Signature cocktails include the Qahwa Martini, made with an aromatic Kashmiri spice blend, and Black & Gold, a long tipple brimming with complex flavours made with vodka, ginger, honey and Kashmiri tea leaves.

There is also an exciting menu of non-alcoholic cocktails for teetotallers and those drinking less.

A spokesperson for Wazwān and Hungāma said: “Wazwān and Hungāma take guests on a journey of discovery into rich Kashmiri culture and its tastes and customs, balancing time-honoured tradition with up-to-the-minute culinary and cocktail innovation.