Waverley’s Olive Lane town centre ‘nearly fully occupied’ and set to open early next year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Olive Lane will provide a high street for the community at Waverley, which has been built on reclaimed land at the former Orgreave Colliery - one of Europe’s biggest mining operations.
During a meeting of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board today (November 21), Jane Beckett, planning associate for Harworth which is developing the site, said: “We know that the local centre has been delayed, but it’s going to be opened in early in 2025.
“Fit-outs are happening at the end of December onwards, and we’ve got it nearly fully occupied now with a pharmacy, vets, nursery, community centre, medical centre, food and beverage, shops – so there will be plenty of facilities very soon for residents.”
Planning consent for the development was secured late in 2022, and work began in January 2024.
The development will be a social hub for the community, with a pedestrianised high street, medical centre, homes, and retail and leisure space.
The plans also include a supermarket, bus station and community centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.