Waverley's Olive Lane town centre 'nearly fully occupied' and set to open early next year

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:48 GMT
Facilities at a new town centre to serve the community at Waverley are set to open early next year, according to a development boss.

Olive Lane will provide a high street for the community at Waverley, which has been built on reclaimed land at the former Orgreave Colliery - one of Europe’s biggest mining operations.

During a meeting of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board today (November 21), Jane Beckett, planning associate for Harworth which is developing the site, said: “We know that the local centre has been delayed, but it’s going to be opened in early in 2025.

“Fit-outs are happening at the end of December onwards, and we’ve got it nearly fully occupied now with a pharmacy, vets, nursery, community centre, medical centre, food and beverage, shops – so there will be plenty of facilities very soon for residents.”

The development will be a social hub for the community, with a pedestrianised high street, medical centre, homes, and retail and leisure space.

Planning consent for the development was secured late in 2022, and work began in January 2024.

The development will be a social hub for the community, with a pedestrianised high street, medical centre, homes, and retail and leisure space.

The plans also include a supermarket, bus station and community centre.

