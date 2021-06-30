Watch Youtube star take on HUGE family sharing box from Sheffield takeaway - at 9am

Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin has visited Kebabish Express in Sheffield to try the family sharing box. Picture: Danny Malin

Danny Malin the man behind Rate My Takeaway Youtube channel, is a food vlogger from Leeds and travels the country reviewing the nation's favourite eateries to deliver his verdict.

In a recent video uploaded to his Youtube Channel, he headed to Sheffield to sample food from Kebabish Express on London Road, which opens at 9am.

The video opens with Danny saying his well-known line: “Now then guys, how you doing? Back on the road again.”

He adds: “We’re in Sheffield today, the city of steel, we’re going to go to a place called Kebabish. Now this place is a bit weird and what I mean by weird is that it opens up at nine o'clock in the morning. “For me having a kebab at breakfast, that’s going to put the pounds on, isn’t it, so it’s a little bit after nine for me.”

Danny ordered a family sharing box which includes a selection of chicken and lamb kebab meat, fries, naan bread and a side of salad.

So far, the review video posted on Youtube has been watched by over 1.2 million people and has 26,000 likes.

Delivering his final opinion, Danny says: “I know for a fact that would feed my family of four without a shadow of a doubt.

“The flavours on here are just absolutely amazing, each individual thing. Beautiful Naan bread just how I like it; nice and soft, nice and thin, not stodgy, absolutely gorgeous. Beautiful Donner meat; all this grilled chicken is absolutely amazing and is just bursting with flavour. The peri-peri chicken is nice and soft. It’s got some nice charring on it.

“If you live in Sheffield and you’ve been to Kebabish Express before, let us know what you think. For me, it’s a fat man’s dream, isn’t it. It’s going to be a bang on ten for me. I love kebabs, and I love this type of food.”

The Youtube star began posting food review videos over a year ago, but his following has since grown, and he now has 308,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform.