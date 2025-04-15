Watch: Take a trip around Leah's Yard and the Cambridge Street Collective as city attracts new visitors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
What is believed to be Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall opened last year and has proved to be a highly popular destination.
But it’s not all this small corner of the city has to offer, with the neighbouring Leah’ Yard outdoor mall housing similarly high-quality venues like the Chocolate Bar and McKee Gallery.
And more is still to come, as Hygge - a popular Danish coffee shop with two venues already in Sheffield - prepares to open a new store only a stone’s throw away.
It’s a representation of the wider face-lift being seen across Sheffield, as trendy venues and busy public spaces like the nearby Pound’s Park offer people a reason to travel into the city.
Take a look at our video showcasing this bright new corner of the city centre.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.