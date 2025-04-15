Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Cambridge Street Collective is at the heart of an up and coming area of the city, which promises good quality fun for all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is believed to be Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall opened last year and has proved to be a highly popular destination.

But it’s not all this small corner of the city has to offer, with the neighbouring Leah’ Yard outdoor mall housing similarly high-quality venues like the Chocolate Bar and McKee Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge Street Collective has been a city centre favourite for the past year. | Finn Smith

And more is still to come, as Hygge - a popular Danish coffee shop with two venues already in Sheffield - prepares to open a new store only a stone’s throw away.

It’s a representation of the wider face-lift being seen across Sheffield, as trendy venues and busy public spaces like the nearby Pound’s Park offer people a reason to travel into the city.

Take a look at our video showcasing this bright new corner of the city centre.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.