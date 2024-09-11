Watch: Inside new Sheffield shop Bird & Blend selling more than 100 flavours of tea

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 11th Sep 2024, 09:06 BST

A shop has opened in Sheffield city centre that takes the humble brew into new worlds of flavour including ‘Chocolate Digestives’ and ‘Moondrop Dreams’.

Bird & Blend Tea Co is sells a huge range - including a wall devoted to matcha - and using innovative methods.

The shop, which also has a counter selling takeaway tea, is on the corner of Pinstone Street and Cross Burgess Street in the old Morris Bywater jewellery shop.

Six jobs have been created. The firm is B Corp certified, demonstrating high social and environmental standards.

Kim Moore showed The Star around.

