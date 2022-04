Affected Items will have all four of the following identification details: Pack size: 425g; Batch code: l079T; Time Code: Between 0600-0822; Bost Before Dato: BBE 09/2023.

The ldenttflcatlon details can be found on the underside of the tin.

If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, dispose of the product and phone 0800 389 8389 or email [email protected]

A batch of this pie has been recalled