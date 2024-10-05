Sophie Bailey is the new landlady of the Walkley Cottage, on Bole Hill Road, which reopened on September 21.

The pub joins her other locations, the Clubhouse on London Road, which she took over in 2022, followed by The Closed Shop in Crookesmoor in 2023.

It comes as part of the 31-year-old’s ambitions to acquire a new pub every year.

“I’m a sucker for overworking myself, but it’s what I love,” Sophie, from Stannington, said.

Earlier this week, on October 1, the pub launched its new food menu, created by Sophie, chef Matt Wasnidge, and Ian Stockdale, the executive head chef at Walkley Cottage and The Closed Shop.

It includes dishes that can be found at the Closed Shop, plus meals that sold well under the pub’s previous management.

Diners can choose from small plate options (three for £18), such as nachos, grilled halloumi, and soup. Mains range from £12 to £16 and include fish and chips, pie, pork belly and pan-fried sea bass, plus £22 for steaks. Smaller plate options, such as for children, include mini fish and chips, cheese and tomato pasta, and sausage and mash.

The former landlord of the Walkley Cottage, Matthew Begley, left the pub in August after four years at the helm.

“I had been before a couple of times,” Sophie said. “The previous tenant did a great job; I just saw a little bit more opportunity for growth. I’ve put my own spin on things, which has been fairly well received.

“We've redecorated, we've got a pool table, we’re just bringing a bit more of a cosy, homely vibe.

“It's been going really well, it's just going to keep climbing and climbing. Everyone's been really positive.”

The pub opened just two weeks after Sophie got the keys, thanks to the help of her right-hand woman Annabelle Young, assistant manager at the Walkley Cottage. Between them, and the help of Sophie’s dad, Martin Shirley, the pub was given a lick of paint in no time.

There are many plans still to come for the pub, including bringing in weekday offers and a specials board, but for now the team is letting the dust settle.

Sophie added: “You've got to walk before you can run, so we're just taking it slowly.

“We're a very friendly team. Our food's lovely, our beer is lovely, and just come down and try it out.”

The team is looking to hire new duty managers and bar staff at both the Closed Shop and Walkley Cottage. For more information, visit the pubs’ social media pages.

1 . The Walkley Cottage Pictured is bar staff Cianah Farleigh, Walkley Cottage owner Sophie Bailey, and assistant manager Annabelle Young. | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . The Walkley Cottage Former landlord Matthew Begley left The Walkley Cottage in August after four years at the helm. | National World Photo Sales

3 . The Walkley Cottage New landlady Sophie Bailey has spruced the pub up. | National World Photo Sales