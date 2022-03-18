Vito’s Italian Restaurant in Walkley specialises in cuisine from regions in southern Italy such as Puglia and northern areas including Tuscany.

Favourites from the menu include Spaghetti Carbonara (Spaghetti cooked with guanciale (cured pork cheek), egg, pecorino romano cheese and black pepper) and Tortellini Alla Panna E Tartufo (Tortellini cooked with black

Vito Ciaraolo, of Vito's Italian Restaurant.

truffle, a touch of cream and served with San Daniele Parma ham).

A number of diners have now taken to posting reviews of the food and drink online.

And the response reflects the popularity of the venue as it scores an average of 4.6 stars out of five based on more than 300 Google reviews.

Ahmed Hosne Zenan posted: “Amazing food and amazing customer service. Vito and his team made my week. This was my first time visiting Vito’s but surely will not be the last time.

“I went to Vito’s with my friends to try the lobster ravioli and the ravioli was 10/10.”

Peter Hazelgrove described the venue as an “absolute gem” and added: “Popped to Sheffield on a business trip and found this lovely looking Italian - so pleased we did! Stunning food, very good prices, and great service. I haven’t been to Sheffield for 12 years, but next time I’m back, I’ll be back!”