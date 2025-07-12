Viraaj Restaurant: 'We were quite amazed' says winner of Sheffield's best curry restaurant award
Viraaj Restaurant was recently recognised as Sheffield’s Best Curry Restaurant of the Year in the annual Yorkshire and Northeast Curry Awards.
The team behind the Woodseats-based restaurant headed up to Bradford at the end of June for the awards ceremony.
Manager Sufi Miah said he was ‘completely shocked’ when restaurant’s name was read aloud and is still thrilled about the whole experience.
He told The Star: “It very nicely organised and there quite a lot of people there.
“It was nice to see a lot of restaurants from all these different places like Manchester and Bradford.
“We were quite amazed when our name came up.”
Sufi collected the accolade with head chef Abdul Rouf and assistant manager Ahmed Hussain, who helped make the beloved business what it is.
They also took home another title in the ‘Chef of the Year’ voter’s choice category, where Viraaj Restaurant was ‘Recognised for Excellence’.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the awards said: “These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
