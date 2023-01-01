Vegan or vegetarian restaurants and cafés have been popping up more regularly in Sheffield as a growing number of us are dedicating ourselves to eating less meat or switching to a plant-based diet.
As we welcome in the New Year with Veganuary – an annual challenge run by a UK nonprofit organisation that promotes veganism – we have pulled together a list of 9 of the best places you can go in the city for veggie food.
Vegan and vegetarian food is big business in Sheffield.
2. Church - Temple of Fun, Rutland Way
Situated in Sheffield’s uber-trendy Kelham Island district, Church hosts Make No Bones - a 100 per cent vegan kitchen and bar which is regarded as one of the best vegan eateries in the country.
3. Just Falafs, Chesterfield Road
Does what it says on the tin - Just Falafs on Chesterfield road is a lovely Middle Eastern restaurant which serves a range of falafel-based dishes including hummus bowls and a salad bar.
4. Dana, Crookes
Over on Crookes, Dana coffee house and cafe has a wide range of vegan bites, from bhajis to samosas and fritters. It’s also a great spot for veggie and vegan breakfasts.
