Whether you’re taking up the Veganuary challenge or have pledged to try more vegan or veggie choices, we’ve pulled together this guide of some of the best dining spots at Meadowhall.

Wagamama

For delicious vegan and vegetarian Japanese-inspired cuisine, wagamama is the place to go. Check out their brand-new 50 per cent plant-based menu, including the classic ‘Vegatsu’ and new additions such as the no duck donburi.

From indulgent pasta dishes to aromatic curries and plant-based burgers, there are plenty of vegan dining options to enjoy at Meadowhall.

Fridays

For a mouth-watering burger that ticks all the boxes, head to Fridays for their To Vegan and Beyond Burger, made with a plant-based patty from Beyond® burger, a grilled flat cap mushroom, vegan cheese and mayo, and served with truffle & garlic vegan aioli and house fries.

Las Iguanas

To discover fresh and authentic South American food & cocktails, head to Las Iguanas where you’ll find dishes packed with unique flavours and fresh ingredients. Menu options include nachos, burrito bowls, curries and lots more suited for vegans, vegetarians as well as gluten-free options.

Nando’s

Find even more vegan and veggie-options at Nando’s with its tasty Beanie burgers, pittas and wraps. One of its most popular plant-based options is The Great Imitator which tastes just like its famous PERi-PERi chicken, but it’s made completely from pea-protein. If you’re getting chips as a side, try pairing them with Nando’s own Vegan PERinaise!