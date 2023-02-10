Valentine's Day 2023: Sheffield's 9 highest-rated restaurants for you to try with your beloved on February 14

The Steel City is home to scores of incredible places to eat, and what better time than Valentine’s Day to try one of them out.
As we approach Valentine’s Day 2023, here are the nine Sheffield restaurants which currently have the highest rating on TripAdvisor, based on customer reviews.
All of the nine restaurants featured here have a rating of 4.5 out of 5, or higher.
The most frequently featured street in the list of the top nine restaurants, is Ecclesall Road which has been a coveted Sheffield destination for restaurants for some time.
1. The Treehouse Board Game Café
The Treehouse Board Game Café has a uniqueness to it due to its gaming theme with over 800 board games on hand for customers to enjoy at their leisure. Food wise, it caters to all, with vegan options available for most dishes and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It has a 5 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor, based on 310 reviews.
2. Urban Choola
Urban Choola on Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall is Sheffield's highest rated restaurant, based on 782 reviews from customers. The restaurant, which specialises in Indian cuisine, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5.
3. Olive restaurant
Based on 382 reviews, Olive restaurant on Eccelsall Road is Sheffield's sixth-highest rated restaurant, with an overall score of 5 out of 5. It was named as one of the best independent restaurants in the country in 2021, based on a list put together by Coffee Friend.
Pictured is a dish of Pan Fried Seabass, served with Cous Cous, Spinach, Fennel, Pomegranate Salad and Honey and Wholegrain Mustard dressing.
4. Pitcher and Piano
Nestled at the heart of Sheffield, enjoy sophisticated bites and bubbles at Pitcher and Piano. The restaurant on Holly Street in Sheffield city centre has a 4.5 rating out of 5, based on 507 reviews. It is Sheffield's fifth-highest rated rating in the city
