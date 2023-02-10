Valentine's Day 2023: Sheffield's 9 highest-rated restaurants for you to try with your beloved on February 14

1 . The Treehouse Board Game Café

The Treehouse Board Game Café has a uniqueness to it due to its gaming theme with over 800 board games on hand for customers to enjoy at their leisure. Food wise, it caters to all, with vegan options available for most dishes and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It has a 5 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor, based on 310 reviews.

Photo: Submit