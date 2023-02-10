Those searching for the perfect place to take their beloved to for a romantic Valentine’s meal are likely to be spoiled for choice in Sheffield this year.
The Steel City has a rich and varied food and drink scene, and a number of its fantastic restaurants are set to mark the romantic day in style. From intimate bistros to elegant restaurants, there is something to please everyone heading out on February 14. Here’s 9 popular restaurants you could try.
1. Miller and Carter Steakhouse
The steakhouse is offering three courses from £32.95.
2. Browns Sheffield
Popular city centre brasserie and bar, Browns, is offering a special Valentine's Day menu. Choose from Pan-Seared Scallops with Pancetta & Bramley Apple, Fennel Pollen & Orange-Cured Salmon, Beetroot & Red Wine Tarte Tatin or our Duo of Duck to start, and then move on to a luxurious selection of mains, from Whole Lemon Sole and Portobello Mushroom, Chestnut & Spinach Wellington to Rib Eye Steak and Pesto-Crusted Chicken Breast, not to mention our fantastic Sharing Chateaubriand for two.
3. The Prince of Wales
This Ecclesall Road South pub has a special, Valentine's three-course set meal on offer for £32 per person.
4. The Lescar
The Lescar on Sharrow Vale Road has long been a favourite of many Sheffield punters. The venue is taking bookings and is promising to provide a special experience to mark the occasion.
