Valentine's Day 2022: Sheffield city centre bar Public reveals special food menu
A Sheffield city centre bar has launched a special Valentine’s food menu.
Public on Surrey Street will make the menu available to diners on February 11, 12, 14 and 15.
Those visiting the venue, located below the city’s Victorian Town Hall, on those dates will be able to choose from three sumptuous starters including a fermented blood orange salad with radicchio; whipped goat’s cheese; black olive and herbs and braised chicory with croutons; celeriac puree; braised leek and tarragon.
Main dishes on offer range from a crab tagliarini with lemon butter sauce; parsley and chilli to a spaghetti alla chitarra with cavolo nero; pine nuts and pangrattato.
For those with a sweet tooth, there will be three desserts to choose from such as a raspberry and custard panna cotta and a chocolate torte.
The bar, which is based within a building that previously housed mens’ public toilets, was recently named as one of the UK’s top 50 cocktail bars.