Public on Surrey Street will make the menu available to diners on February 11, 12, 14 and 15.

Those visiting the venue, located below the city’s Victorian Town Hall, on those dates will be able to choose from three sumptuous starters including a fermented blood orange salad with radicchio; whipped goat’s cheese; black olive and herbs and braised chicory with croutons; celeriac puree; braised leek and tarragon.

Public is located on Surrey Street in the city centre

Main dishes on offer range from a crab tagliarini with lemon butter sauce; parsley and chilli to a spaghetti alla chitarra with cavolo nero; pine nuts and pangrattato.

For those with a sweet tooth, there will be three desserts to choose from such as a raspberry and custard panna cotta and a chocolate torte.