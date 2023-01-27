News you can trust since 1887
Urban Pitta Sheffield: New cafe offering 1000 free pittas on opening day

A brand new cafe will be offering it’s first 1,000 Sheffield customers a free pitta on the opening day tomorrow.

By Harry Harrison
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 3:58pm

Urban Pitta is opening on Chesterfield Road from 12pm tomorrow (Saturday, January 28) and will be serving a number of pitta-based foods. The independent Sheffield business is said to be “passionate about fresh and healthy food”.

Urban Pitta’s website says they make everything, from the pitta dough to the marinated meats, in their shop. The menu allows customers to choose either a pitta or a salad bowl, with a filling of either grilled steak, chicken, beef, halloumi, Beyond Meat or falafel.

Then there is an array of topping options, including three spreads, six sauces and 16 salad options. Customers can also get fries, sweet potato fries, halloumi fries or onion rings as a side, drinks from £1.60 each or smoothies from £4.20.

Urban Pitta is due to open tomorrow and will offer 1000 free pittas to customers

The new cafe’s first 1,000 customers will be given free pittas.

Sheffield