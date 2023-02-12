Have you ever eaten something so good that you remembered it for days? That’s exactly what happened to me after trying out the latest newcomer in Sheffield, Urban Pitta. Located along busy Chesterfield Road in Woodseats, the little takeaway place seems to be picking up popularity among locals since its recent launch.

The concept of Urban Pitta, which specialises in stone baked pittas, is similar to that of the more established Subway where customers get to choose their own meat and vegetables, but this one comes with the option of chips if you make it a meal. Not only that, they also provide a variety of fruit smoothies to wash it all down.

When I walked inside its shop last Friday at lunchtime, there were already a few customers waiting for their orders, with some eating on the tables provided. I was the third customer in the queue, but it didn't take long for my turn to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were two options on its menu: a pitta or a salad bowl with a choice of protein—grilled chicken, grilled beef, grilled steak, beyond meat, grilled halloumi, and falafel. There was a whole list of vegetables to choose from, so you could mix everything according to your preferences.

Urban Pitta is located on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

It took me 15 minutes for my order to arrive, which I thought was decent for a lunch crowd. First, I had the grilled chicken pitta (£6 on its own) with hummus and tahini, with all sorts of vegetables inside. My first impression was how neat the packaging was, as it came in a paper box that can be ripped in half for easier consumption.

The first bite was amazing, as I could tell how fresh and wholesome it was. The chicken was cooked to perfection, and nicely paired with the crunchiness of the salad. The pitta was freshly baked, so it was not soggy despite being wrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for me, the ‘Flame Fries’ were the star of my meal. They were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside with an unknown seasoning (perhaps paprika and chilli powder). They gave the correct zing, leaving you wanting more.

I also ordered the grilled steak pitta (£6.50 on its own) with hummus and harissa spread, which I felt was flavourful and juicy. The combination was excellent, and it kept me full for the rest of the day. However, I was a little miffed when it came with another set of Flame Fries instead of the sweet potato fries I had ordered (the staff may have misheard me), but no regrets as they were still amazing!

Grilled Steak Pitta with harissa spread

I also got myself a halloumi salad bowl (£6.50) with a side of halloumi fries (£3.90), with tzatziki dressing. I didn’t want to say much, but I completely devoured it in one sitting. That’s how good and wholesome it was. If you're not a lover of salty foods, I recommend skipping the halloumi fries because they're naturally salty and the deep frying increases the saltiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its ‘Mango Dream’ smoothie (£4.60), was also refreshing, naturally sweet, and creamy. I spent a total of £35.40, which I thought was a reasonable price for something healthy, clean, fresh and fulfilling. Urban Pitta is located at 736, Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, and it is open from 11am to 9pm everyday.

Urban Pitta Grilled Chicken

Urban Pitta salad bowl

A generous portion of Urban Pitta's 'Flame Fries'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad