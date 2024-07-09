Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s second-oldest restaurant, said to be the best in the city, has received incredibly high praise as it celebrated its 53-year anniversary.

Uncle Sam’s on Ecclesall Road opened its doors on July 4, 1971, and since then has established itself as a Sheffield “institution”, serving up quarter pounders, fries, its renowned cheese sauce, and a whole host of nostalgia.

Manager Nicola Cawthorne, whose mum and dad Susan and Clive Crossland bought 'the original and the best' American diner in 1984, said its unchanging nature and familiarity has been key.

She told The Star previously: “It's just the same as it always was, nothing has changed, and that's the way customers seem to like it.”

Uncle Sam's on Ecclesall Road has been trading for 52 years

This year makes it 40 years since the family brought their winning formula to Uncle Sam’s.

Returning customers are their main client base according to Nicola, which is clear to see in the responses to the anniversary announcement on social media.

Russell, a long-term customer, responded to the announcement: “I will stand by my statement that this is still the best restaurant in Sheffield.

“It’s one of those things that’s been a constant throughout my life, from family meals as a child, first dates as a teen, through to taking my own children in recent years.

Ruby Harrison and owner Sue Crossland at Uncle Sam's

“It’s a default for family meals when we all descend on Sheffield from our various corners of the country. Happy birthday, and may you continue for many years into the future!”

Maria, who has been visiting the restaurant since the seventies, said: “Been coming for 46 years with our young children, now with our grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Happy Birthday to you all.”

Norman, who has been visiting for even more years, calls it “the best American diner in the universe”.

The cheese sauce has received many honourable mentions from long-term customers, who say it is “to die for”.

Uncle Sams on Ecclesall Road, known for its American themed food and a model train that runs around a track near the ceiling

The diner is described by its punters as an “all-time favourite”, an “institution”, and the “best restaurant in Sheffield”.

Richard, another of Uncle Sam’s many regulars, said: “My favourite restaurant, been coming here for decades, the quality has remained consistent throughout the years.

“Always first choice for my birthday meal as a kid, and still is as an adult now I'm 55.”

Nicola says customers wouldn’t let her change anything even if she wanted to.

The diner still gets its ice cream from Joe’s Ices in Beighton, as it always has.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova outside Uncle Sam's diner, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, which is another of his favourite restaurants | Dan Walker/Twitter

Dan Walker is a regular at the restaurant, and brought his Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova to visit while he was on the show.

Paul Heaton, Boxer Prince Naseem Hamed, former Blades captain Billy Sharp, musician Richard Hawley and Def Leppard band members have also all dined at Uncle Sam’s.