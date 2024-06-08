Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The offer is available for one hour only

Sheffielders across the city can kick off this year’s summer of sport with a free drink from Greene King next week before Scotland face off against Germany in the first match of the tournament.

The free drink comes as the pub company and brewer prepares to host the nation in its pubs over the next six weeks.

Whether a die-hard supporter or a non-football fan, customers can claim their free pint before the game on Friday, June 14; when the Tartan Army come up against tournament hosts and three-time winners Germany.

Nine pubs in Sheffield will be giving away free drinks - but you must say the secret phrase at the bar to claim it.

How to claim your free drink at Greene King

To claim your free drink, simply head into one of the participating Greene King pubs and say the secret code phrase ‘for pub and country’ at the bar.

The offer is available only on June 14 between 6pm and 7pm at pubs in England, Scotland, and Wales before kick-off at 8pm.

Which Greene King pubs in Sheffield are participating?

You will be able to claim a free drink at nine Greene King pubs in Sheffield, plus many others in the surrounding South Yorkshire. In Sheffield, these are:

Museum, 25 Orchard Square, Sheffield city centre

Penny Black, Pond Hill, Sheffield city centre

Porter Brook, 565 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow

The Ball, 171-173 Crookes, Crookes

The Shakey, 196 Bradfield Road, Hillsborough

Devonshire Arms, 405 Herries Road, Norwood

Big Tree, 842 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

Red Lion Inn, 972 Gleadless Road, Gleadless

Acorn, 516 Burncross Road, Burncross

Michelle West, head of sport at Greene King, said: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years.

“Whether England and Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?

“So, head into participating Greene King pubs on Friday 14th and say the secret code phrase – ‘for pub and country’ – at the bar to claim your free drink.”

