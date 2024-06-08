UEFA Euro 2024: How to claim your free drink at 9 Sheffield Greene King pubs as summer of football kicks off
Sheffielders across the city can kick off this year’s summer of sport with a free drink from Greene King next week before Scotland face off against Germany in the first match of the tournament.
The free drink comes as the pub company and brewer prepares to host the nation in its pubs over the next six weeks.
Whether a die-hard supporter or a non-football fan, customers can claim their free pint before the game on Friday, June 14; when the Tartan Army come up against tournament hosts and three-time winners Germany.
How to claim your free drink at Greene King
To claim your free drink, simply head into one of the participating Greene King pubs and say the secret code phrase ‘for pub and country’ at the bar.
The offer is available only on June 14 between 6pm and 7pm at pubs in England, Scotland, and Wales before kick-off at 8pm.
Which Greene King pubs in Sheffield are participating?
You will be able to claim a free drink at nine Greene King pubs in Sheffield, plus many others in the surrounding South Yorkshire. In Sheffield, these are:
- Museum, 25 Orchard Square, Sheffield city centre
- Penny Black, Pond Hill, Sheffield city centre
- Porter Brook, 565 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow
- The Ball, 171-173 Crookes, Crookes
- The Shakey, 196 Bradfield Road, Hillsborough
- Devonshire Arms, 405 Herries Road, Norwood
- Big Tree, 842 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats
- Red Lion Inn, 972 Gleadless Road, Gleadless
- Acorn, 516 Burncross Road, Burncross
Michelle West, head of sport at Greene King, said: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years.
“Whether England and Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?
“So, head into participating Greene King pubs on Friday 14th and say the secret code phrase – ‘for pub and country’ – at the bar to claim your free drink.”
Customers can choose from a variety of drink options, including pints of Greene King’s Level Head and Flint Eye, as well as ciders, spirits, and soft drinks. For more information, visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/live-sport/football/euros/toasting-the-nation
