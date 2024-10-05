Two pubs in Sheffield countryside to give away free breakfasts every weekend in October
Sheffielders can get a free pub breakfast throughout the entire month of October simply by saying a secret codeword on arrival.
To claim breakfast on the house, simply show your step count on your fitness watch, pedometer, or phone to a member of staff at your nearest Chef & Brewer Collection pub to prove you’ve been on a walk, and say the codeword ‘AllTrails’.
Alternatively, guests can redeem the offer by showing that they have downloaded the app AllTrails. Available for free through Apple and Google app stores, AllTrails provides route maps, reviews, and photos of trails in the UK and beyond.
The closest Chef & Brewer Collection pubs near Sheffield are:
- Peacock, on Baslow Road, Owler Bar
- Red Lion, on Sheffield Road, Todwick
The breakfast offer is available from Friday, October 4, with customers able to claim between 9am and 11.30am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the month.
With both the Peacock and Red Lion within walking distance of a South Yorkshire beauty spot, customers can enjoy a full breakfast surrounded by the countryside of God’s Own County.
The offer comes after a recent partnership with the pub brand and AllTrails to encourage Brits to reconnect with nature.
Kate Dell, senior marketing manager of the Chef & Brewer Collection, said: “There’s no better way to start or end a brisk autumn walk than with a delicious breakfast in front of a log fire.
“That’s why we’re offering customers a breakfast on the house and partnering with AllTrails to encourage the nation to explore the natural wonders of our British countryside.
“With pubs up and down the country, your nearest Chef & Brewer will be closer than you think. So, come on down to your local pub and fuel up on a free breakfast while enjoying the great outdoors. What more could you want?”
To find your local Chef & Brewer Collection pub and view local walking routes, visit: https://www.chefandbrewer.com/
