You can enjoy a countryside walk before treating yourself to free breakfasts at two Sheffield pubs this month.

Sheffielders can get a free pub breakfast throughout the entire month of October simply by saying a secret codeword on arrival.

To claim breakfast on the house, simply show your step count on your fitness watch, pedometer, or phone to a member of staff at your nearest Chef & Brewer Collection pub to prove you’ve been on a walk, and say the codeword ‘AllTrails’.

Alternatively, guests can redeem the offer by showing that they have downloaded the app AllTrails. Available for free through Apple and Google app stores, AllTrails provides route maps, reviews, and photos of trails in the UK and beyond.

The Red Lion, in Todwick, is one of the pubs giving away free breakfasts to walkers and ramblers each weekend in October. | Submitted

The closest Chef & Brewer Collection pubs near Sheffield are:

Peacock, on Baslow Road, Owler Bar

Red Lion, on Sheffield Road, Todwick

The breakfast offer is available from Friday, October 4, with customers able to claim between 9am and 11.30am every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the month.

With both the Peacock and Red Lion within walking distance of a South Yorkshire beauty spot, customers can enjoy a full breakfast surrounded by the countryside of God’s Own County.

The offer comes after a recent partnership with the pub brand and AllTrails to encourage Brits to reconnect with nature.

The sight of Sheffield, distant in the valley, is a beautiful sight from Baslow Road, near the Owler Bar roundabout out towards the Peak District | National World

Kate Dell, senior marketing manager of the Chef & Brewer Collection, said: “There’s no better way to start or end a brisk autumn walk than with a delicious breakfast in front of a log fire.

“That’s why we’re offering customers a breakfast on the house and partnering with AllTrails to encourage the nation to explore the natural wonders of our British countryside.

“With pubs up and down the country, your nearest Chef & Brewer will be closer than you think. So, come on down to your local pub and fuel up on a free breakfast while enjoying the great outdoors. What more could you want?”

To find your local Chef & Brewer Collection pub and view local walking routes, visit: https://www.chefandbrewer.com/